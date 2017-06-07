Before Zoolander flashed blue steel, Val Kilmer was flashing real killer looks as Iceman in "Top Gun" ... and he's still got it. Just ask Val.
Val was rocking a "Cool As Ice" tee while taking a selfie -- a well-timed shout-out to his "Top Gun" character ... since Tom Cruise just announced he's doing the sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."
Iceman hasn't been shy about wanting to reprise his role. Back in May he posted another selfie saying, "I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"
Gotta have a wingman, Tom! Just sayin' ...