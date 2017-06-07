Val Kilmer I'm Still Cool As Ice, Man

Before Zoolander flashed blue steel, Val Kilmer was flashing real killer looks as Iceman in "Top Gun" ... and he's still got it. Just ask Val.

Val was rocking a "Cool As Ice" tee while taking a selfie -- a well-timed shout-out to his "Top Gun" character ... since Tom Cruise just announced he's doing the sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Iceman hasn't been shy about wanting to reprise his role. Back in May he posted another selfie saying, "I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

Gotta have a wingman, Tom! Just sayin' ...