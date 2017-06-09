Miss Bumbum 2017 Thongs a lot, Soccer Fans!

Your favorite Brazilian export is back ... and this year the Miss Bumbum Brazil contestants are putting a sporty spin on their introductions.

The theme for their photo shoot was "Brazil - the land of football” -- yeah, we call it soccer, but we're guessing that won't stop you from checking out the hopefuls. Each chick slipped into a different jersey from national teams around the world. Find your favorite!

The online vote begins in August to narrow the field down to 15 finalists. And there's a big change this year -- butt measurements cannot exceed 42 inches.

There's a very lucky guy with a tape measure somewhere in Brazil.