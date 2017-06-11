New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits Record Long Home Run ... At 496 Feet, Gooooodbye!

The New York Yankees are lucky to have Aaron Judge on their squad, 'cause he hits 490-plus-foot home runs ... like this.

The Yankee Outfielder and bonafied slugger hit a BOMB Sunday against Orioles pitcher Logan Verrett in the bottom of the 6th inning at Yankee Stadium ... taking the righty deep at a whopping 496 feet.

It's apparently the longest HR ESPN has recorded since 2009, and certainly the longest in the MLB this year. He's got 20 home runs for the 2017 season so far.

Judge is having a helluva week. He knocked out the hardest hit home run of the season earlier this week at 121 mph. See ya!