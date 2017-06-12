Pulse Shooting Angels Surround Nightclub On Anniversary of Shooting

The Pulse nightclub victims were remembered early Monday -- the first anniversary of the mass shooting -- by 49 people dressed as angels.

Each angel walked in silently and surrounded the club ... each representing someone who was fatally shot by Omar Mateen in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

The angels appeared shortly after 1 AM Monday. Mateen had entered the club and opened fire shortly after 2 AM a year ago.

The angels have become symbolic of the shooting. They were created by Orlando's theater community last year to shield mourners from anti-gay protesters at funerals held for Pulse victims.