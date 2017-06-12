Usain Bolt Dances His Face Off After Final Race In Jamaica

Breaking News

Usain Bolt stayed true to form in his final blowout victory in front of his Jamaican fans over the weekend ... cruising past his opponents and celebrating with an epic dance party!!

The World's Fastest Man came in 1st place in his final 100m race on Jamaican soil on Saturday at the JN Racers Grand Prix ... and kicked off the victory party with the Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport!!

Bolt wasn't happy with his final time -- he still finished in an insane 10.03 seconds -- but if there's one thing we know about the 8-time Olympic gold medalist, it's that he'll stop at nothing to get his groove on.

Bolt says he's calling it a career after the IAAF World Championships in August.