Anwar Hadid I'm Legal Now!!! Celebrates 18th Minus Bella or Gigi

Anwar Hadid hit the town Saturday night to celebrate coming of age .. 18 to be exact.

Anwar and GF Nicola Peltz were at Delilah nightclub in WeHo ... but noticeably absent were big sisters Bella and Gigi. Sofia Richie was there, of course.

He's joined the family business ... he does modeling and been featured on the cover of "Teen Vogue" with Cameron Dallas. He's also appeared in "Paper" magazine.

Anwar has also appeared on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with mom Yolanda.