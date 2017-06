Sexy Stars Slaying The Bambi Pose Bucking Awesome!

Summer has officially arrived and so has the latest celebrity craze ... the bambi pose. If you’re totally clueless about the signature stance, here’s a quick definition:

Bambi Pose: Sitting perched atop your heels with your legs curled under much like that of a baby deer.

Used in a sentence: Fawn over these photos to see which sexy stars have perfected the posture of Summer Seventeen.

If you're still unsure, please refer to the photo below: