World's Ugliest Dog Contest Crowns Winner ... Martha the Mastiff!!!

World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2017 Crowns Winner, Neapolitan Mastiff Named Martha

The top dog at this year's World's Ugliest Dog contest was also huge -- a 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha ... but she had some tough competition.

The 29th annual contest held in Petaluma, CA featured 14 of the world's ugliest canines, who competed for a trophy and a $1,500 prize. Now that Martha's the winner ... expect to see her on all the morning talk shows.

Martha stood out from the crowd of older smaller dogs who normally dominate the competition ... and was a fave from the start. Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix who was the oldest in the competition, came in second.