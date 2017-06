Blanket Jackson I'm Not a Little Kid Anymore And I Can Kick Your Ass!!!

Blanket Jackson is Black Belt in Karate!!!

Michael Jackson's youngest son isn't a little kid any,ore ... and he's armed and dangerous.

Blanket Jackson is now 15, and he's a black belt in Karate. He was leaving an L.A. martial arts studio Saturday strutting his stuff.

FYI ... a black belt with a white stripe is the Master Black Belt designation in karate.

It's pretty amazing ... a 3 of Michael's kids have emerged from the shadows found their path.

Short story ... Blanket's still not old enough to drive, but he moves fast.