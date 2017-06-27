Piers Morgan Says Undercover Vid Shows CNN 'Cutting Corners' to Bash President Trump

EXCLUSIVE
Piers Morgan's not bashing CNN for going after huge ratings with stories about President Trump and Russia, but thinks their Prez-bashing is dangerous journalism ... and led to embarrassment.
Piers, Editor-at-Large of Dailymail.com, tells TMZ he's not surprised CNN is now in trouble over an undercover vid coming out suggesting its Trump/Russia coverage is BS ... because they've been pushing the narrative too hard for too long.
The TV personality says CNN's obsessed with the story because it's been their moneymaker -- and they want it to be true -- but now they're paying the price for recklessness.