Maria Menounos Battles Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos just revealed she's battling a brain tumor ... and her diagnosis comes while her mother is currently battling brain cancer.

Menounos, who has hosted "Access Hollywood" and worked as a correspondent for "Today" as well as anchoring an "E" program, says she underwent surgery back in April -- a 7-hour procedure -- to remove the golf-ball sized growth. She says the operation was successful and almost all of it was removed.

Maria tells People, "My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I'm getting stronger and stronger everyday and I'll be back to normal very soon."

Maria's mom is in her own fight -- stage 4 gliblastoma.