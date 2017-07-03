NHL's Tyler Seguin Playmate Ex-GF Praises His Hotness ... Reshooting Her Shot?

Tyler Seguin's Playmate Ex-GF Says He's The Hottest, Maybe Reshoots Her Shot

EXCLUSIVE

It's time for NHL star Tyler Seguin to LISTEN UP ... your ridiculously hot Playboy Playmate ex still has the hots for you dude ... and she let TMZ Sports know when we got her out in Hollywood.

We got Miss November 2011 Ciara Price hitting the town with some of her other Playmate friends (including Miss January 2013 Karina Marie) and peppered the ladies with a couple of fun questions.

Among them was which sport has the hottest athletes, and which athlete is the hottest of all?

The ladies agreed it was hockey ... but no one named a name EXCEPT Ciara, and her #1 hottie was Tyler Seguin, who she admitted was her ex-boyfriend.

We did some digging, and it looks like the two dated back in 2012, and from what we can see, Tyler's not totally out of her system yet.

So ... remix maybe?