Chris Pratt Goes Fishing with Son

It doesn't get a whole lot cuter ... Chris Pratt put up his "Gone Fishing" sign on his trailer where he's filming "Jurassic World 2" for an outing with his son.

Chris showed his casting skills in Honolulu Monday as 4-year-old Jack watched attentively. Chris is a well-known hunter but this time around he happily walked away from the stream empty-handed.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star reeled in a small barracuda, which he quickly released.

The fish now has a good story to tell his friends.