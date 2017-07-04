Joey Chestnut Crushes Competition at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest!!!

Joey Chestnut Destroys the Field at Hot Dog Competition!!!

Breaking News

Joey Chestnut is a BEAST because he ate like one ... scarfing down a record 72 HOT DOGS to win his second straight Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey blew away the competition Tuesday in Coney Island to win his 10th title. He had set a record last year with 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Carmen Cincotti finished second with 60 hot dogs and his rival, Matt Stonie, never came close ... finishing third with 48 franks.

Not to be outdone ... Miki Sudo chowed down a personal-best 41 hot dogs to win her fourth straight women's title.

Chestnut told us he wasn't sweating Stonie and his skinny jeans one bit when we spoke with him before this year's contest ... and he was right.