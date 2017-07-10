Blac Chyna, Lisa Bloom Mum at Courthouse Door Focused on Restraining Order

Blac Chyna, Lisa Bloom Mum at Court, Focused on Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna had a poker face as she arrived at the courthouse with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, as they set their sights on a restraining order against Rob Kardashian.

Chyna wouldn't talk about additional allegations of violence, first reported by TMZ ... she said nothing as she arrived for the 8:30 AM PT hearing.

As we reported, Rob's lawyer, Robert Shapiro, told TMZ he'd stipulate to the restraining order, which prohibits Rob from slut shaming his baby mama. Shapiro says Rob "regrets" his social media rampage and his only concern now is baby Dream.