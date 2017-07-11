Conor, Floyd Strike Deal with BIG3 ... Over Venue Dispute

Conor, Floyd Strike Deal with BIG3 Over Venue Dispute, 'Generous Offer'

EXCLUSIVE

The war over the T-Mobile Arena is over -- with the BIG3 basketball league striking a sweet deal to move to another venue so Mayweather and McGregor can square off there on August 26.

As we previously reported, Ice Cube's BIG3 league had previously booked T-Mobile for the league championship game months before the fight was announced.

Cube had said he was open to striking a deal to move -- and now, that is indeed what has happened ... BIG3 will now play its final game at the nearby MGM Grand Garden earlier in the day. The game will be aired live on FOX.

"We are grateful to MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC for presenting us with a generous offer that we could not refuse, ensuring that our fans will have the best experience possible at our Big3 Championship Finals at the MGM Grand Garden Arena,” says BIG3 co-founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

Dana White also issued a statement saying he appreciates the BIG3 for "their willingness to work together on bringing the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight to T-Mobile Arena."

Happy ending.