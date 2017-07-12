Conor McGregor Doubles Down on Racist Taunt ... Mocks Rob Kardashian

Conor McGregor Doubles Down on Racist Taunt, Mocks Rob Kardashian

For the second day in a row, Conor McGregor has told Floyd Mayweather to "Dance for me, boy."

Conor was met with outrage when he first hurled the taunt at Floyd in L.A. on Tuesday -- since referring to a black man as "boy" in America is an insult that dates back to slavery. Same with telling a black man to "dance for me."

But despite scorn from black leaders across the country, Conor took the mic at the media event in Toronto on Wednesday and said it AGAIN.

Floyd just sat back and smiled.

Conor continued to rail against Floyd -- saying he's illiterate and stupidly blows his money on boatloads of strippers.

That's when he dragged Rob Kardashian into the mix ... saying Rob only bankrolled ONE, referring to Blac Chyna.

It's only day 2 ...