Greg Oden Says College Is Tough at 29, Homework 'Sucks'

Greg Oden is finding out that college life ain't easy at age 29 -- but he's soldiering through like a boss!
We got the 2007 #1 overall NBA draft pick leaving lunch at L.A. Live ... and asked what it's like being back at Ohio State -- strictly as a student this time around.
"Still tough," he told TMZ Sports.
And the homework?
"It's homework. It sucks."
Oden -- who's taking sports industry classes -- has previously said that he's accepted his basketball career is over so he's returning to school to set up a better life for himself and his family.
He re-enrolled last year and he's sticking with it -- and for that, respect.