Greg Oden On Return to College: 'Homework Sucks'

7/16/2017 12:25 AM PDT

Greg Oden Says College Is Tough at 29, Homework 'Sucks'

EXCLUSIVE

Greg Oden is finding out that college life ain't easy at age 29 -- but he's soldiering through like a boss! 

We got the 2007 #1 overall NBA draft pick leaving lunch at L.A. Live ... and asked what it's like being back at Ohio State -- strictly as a student this time around. 

"Still tough," he told TMZ Sports.

And the homework?

"It's homework. It sucks."

Oden -- who's taking sports industry classes -- has previously said that he's accepted his basketball career is over so he's returning to school to set up a better life for himself and his family. 

He re-enrolled last year and he's sticking with it -- and for that, respect. 

