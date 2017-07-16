Greg Oden Says College Is Tough at 29, Homework 'Sucks'

Greg Oden On Return to College: 'Homework Sucks'

Greg Oden is finding out that college life ain't easy at age 29 -- but he's soldiering through like a boss!

We got the 2007 #1 overall NBA draft pick leaving lunch at L.A. Live ... and asked what it's like being back at Ohio State -- strictly as a student this time around.

"Still tough," he told TMZ Sports.

And the homework?

"It's homework. It sucks."

Oden -- who's taking sports industry classes -- has previously said that he's accepted his basketball career is over so he's returning to school to set up a better life for himself and his family.

He re-enrolled last year and he's sticking with it -- and for that, respect.