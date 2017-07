Jada Pinkett Smith I Was a Drug Dealer Back in My Tupac Days

Jada Pinkett Smith was all about the thug life when she first met Tupac Shakur -- maybe more than he was -- because she was the one slinging drugs.

She made the confession Wednesday on "Sway in the Morning" after Sway asked her to clear up the real nature of her relationship with the legendary rapper. He's said they hooked up, but she's always said they were just best friends.

Jada first admitted she "hasn't told the whole story" ... and then dropped the bombshell about her first career.