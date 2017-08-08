Paulie Malignaggi Conor, Fight Me 'I'll Beat Your Ass Like You Stole Something'

Paulie Malignaggi: 'I'd Beat Conor's Ass Like He Stole Something'

EXCLUSIVE

Paulie Malignaggi ﻿says he wasn't even close to being in full boxing shape when he beat Conor McGregor's ass in training camp ... and says Conor knows the beatings were only gonna worse.

Look, by now you already know Paulie bailed as Conor's sparring partner -- claiming he's been unfairly (and wrongly) portrayed as some bum who got wrecked by McGregor in the ring.

Paulie says he's sick of talking and wants to fight Conor in a REAL boxing match -- and promises to "beat his ass like he stole something."

"He knows it. More importantly than me knowing it, he knows it. That's the best part."

McGregor's free after August 26.