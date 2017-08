Chris Hemsworth Shredded and Shredding

Chris Hemsworth Skateboards with Twin Sons

Chris Hemsworth can do pretty much anything, and it kinda pisses us off.

The perfect looking, perfect father took his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, to a skate park Friday, and dad showed 'em how it's done in Byron Bay, Australia.

BTW, "Thor: Ragnarok" comes out in late October. He is clearly still in Thor shape.

Think about it for a second ... make a top 10 guy list and break down the criteria for each one. You'll see what we mean.