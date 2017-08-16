Pharrell Williams My Disneyland Mask is Goofy

Pharrell Williams Fails to Mask Identity at Disneyland

Even with a mask ... Pharrell Williams ain't hard to pick out of a crowd at Disneyland.

Pharrell tried going incognito Monday by pulling a Michael Jackson at the theme park. If you recall, the King of Pop always wore one in public with limited success.

P's is definitely fashion forward if not useful. His cover was compromised by the security guards who flanked him as he strolled the park.

The 'Voice' coach hit up the rides with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, their kid, Rocket﻿, and some friends. He removed the mask on the Radiator Springs Racers ride at Disney California Adventure.

They don't call it the Happiest Place on Earth for nothin'.