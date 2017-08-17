'Hamilton' L.A. Premiere Anyone Who's Anybody Had Tickets

'Hamilton' L.A. Premiere Draws Tons of Stars

"Hamilton" has been on Broadway for 2 years, so you'd think most celebs who frequently travel coast to coast would have seen it by now ... apparently not.

A slew of celebs showed up at the Pantages theatre in Hollywood Wednesday for opening night of the mega-musical. Among them ... Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, Steph Curry, Paris Jackson, Byron Allen, Helen Hunt, Josh Gad, Jimmy Smits, Kellan Lutz, Cobie Smulders, Elizabeth Banks and J.J. Abrams.

It's a good time to go back a couple hundred years, because the past is now clearly in our present.