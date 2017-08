Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Walk down the Aisle ... At Bristol Farms

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are a shining example of staying together through thick and thin.

The rocker and the talker -- who have been hitched for 35 years -- hit up Bristol Farms in WeHo Saturday ... roaming the isles and filling up the shopping cart.

It's actually pretty cool ... they separated for a time, they have epic arguments and she's even appeared to have thrown in the towel, but they have undeniable love for each other that keeps them together.