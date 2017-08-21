Solar Eclipse LIVE!!!

Solar Eclipse ... LIVE!!!

Check out the total solar eclipse ... the first one in 38 years.

The phenomenon can be seen across North America, from Oregon to South Carolina at 3 PM.

The shadow will be roughly 100 miles wide and it lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Eclipses happen about once every 18 months. The moon is expected to pass between the sun and the Earth... if it doesn't we're pretty much screwed.

The next solar eclipse over the U.S. will be in 2024, and after that 2045 ... so this may be your last one! President Trump is certainly taking advantage with FLOTUS.