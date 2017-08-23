David Beckham Is a Doting Dad on Brooklyn's First Day of College

David Beckham I'm with Ya, Son! Takes Brooklyn to College

David Beckham's still that dad snapping pics of his kid's first day of school as he sends his eldest, Brooklyn, off to college.

Brooklyn won't be far from his namesake borough -- he's studying photography at NYC's prestigious Parsons School of Design. The kid already released his first book of photography, "What I See" ... just this month.

Based on how closely Becks is following, and documenting Brooklyn's every step -- we'd say someone's suffering a little separation anxiety.

They grow up so fast.