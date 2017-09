'Cash Me Outside' Girl Hey, Taylor Swift I'm Coming For You!

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Eyeing Taylor Swift with 'These Heaux'

EXCLUSIVE

"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli looks up to Taylor Swift ... but if things go Danielle's way, not for long.

We got Danielle at LAX Thursday and broke the news to her -- her single "These Heaux" is No. 2 on Spotify's viral top 50 list ... right behind Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do."

Check it out ... Danielle's relishing that a newbie like her can already rival a giant mega star like Taytay.

So what are the chances Danielle will also diss at Taylor? Watch. She tells us.