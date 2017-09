Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Love Set at U.S. Open

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took a break from some awesome tennis Saturday to suck face.

J.T. and Jessica hit up the U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY but Federer vs. Lopez was no match for them.

They got married in 2012, so good to know these things sometimes last.