Cavs' Jeff Green: Isaiah Thomas' Hip Is Fine, He's No Liar!

Newly acquired Cavs player Jeff Green says he's hip to Isaiah Thomas' hip -- telling TMZ Sports he's convinced IT's good to go ... because Isaiah says so.

Green says he's excited for Thomas to come to Cleveland -- not just so they can beat Golden State, but he needs a buddy to tour the city with. Can't go on those giant buses alone, right?!

As for Green's prediction for the season, Jeff says putting Isaiah in the Wine and Gold will put them in a prime spot to win the Larry O.

"That's the plan. That's why they made the trade, right?"

True.