Prince Harry, Slimmed Down and Lookin' Like an Ordinary Guy Leaving the Gym

Prince Harry Lookin' Like Joe Schmoe ...And Way Slimmer

Prince Harry has dropped a few lbs, but it's hard to know because you could walk right past him and never know he's a prince.

Harry was leaving a gym in Chelsea, London for his workout outing, accompanied by a protection officer. The red beard is clearly a clue, but still ... good job blending, Harry.

BTW, his bracelet has become kinda famous, so for the Harry aficionados it could be a giveaway.

In case you're wondering, the kicks are Adidas Ultra Boost trainers.

The baseball cap is strictly generic.