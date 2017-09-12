Apple Unveiling New iPhone, Possibly Including the $1,000 iPhone X (LIVE STREAM)

Apple Get Ready for a $1,000 iPhone X!!!

Apple's huge new iPhone announcement is rumored to include a swanky $1,000 version called the iPhone X ... and TMZ will be live streaming the unveiling, starting at 9:40 AM PT.

The event's going down at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's brand spanking new HQ in Cupertino, CA ... and it comes on the 10-year anniversary of the original iPhone launch. The iPhone X reportedly could be equipped with 3D face-scanning sensors, a bigger screen and wireless charging capability. Like we said ... $1k.

In slightly more affordable news, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are also expected to be revealed with a huge overhaul. Tune in!