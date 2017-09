Cardi B & Migos' Offset Take NYFW By Storm ... Dress Appropriately

Cardi B & Migos' Offset Take NYFW By Storm And Dress Appropriately

Hip-hop's new "It" couple Cardi B and Offset took New York Fashion Week by storm, so we'll give her the pass on wearing a raincoat when there wasn't a raindrop in the sky.

The "Bodak Yellow" and "Bad and Boujee" rappers hit up the Helmut Lang fashion show Monday night in the Big Apple.

They've been dating for a moment and have collaborated on the track "Lick" so it's safe to say the only cloud these two got following them is 9 ... and the smoke from whatever Offset is chiefing.