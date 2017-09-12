Kobe Bryant: Never Thought I'd Have Two Jerseys Retired!

Kobe Bryant: I Never Thought I'd Have TWO Lakers Jerseys Retired!

Kobe Bryant says he's always dreamed of having his Lakers jersey retired -- but "I certainly never imagined having two!"

The Lakers legend is speaking out after the team formally announced that his #8 and #24 jerseys will be retired in a ceremony at Staples Center on Dec. 18th.

"The Lakers have bestowed a huge honor on me and I'm grateful for the fans' enthusiasm around this game.”

"As a kid growing up in Italy, I always dreamed of my jersey hanging in the Lakers rafters, but I certainly never imagined two of them"

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss added, "Kobe’s jerseys are taking their rightful home next to the greatest Lakers of all time."

Magic Johnson added, "Kobe was one of the greatest Lakers and NBA players of all-time and he’s definitely on my Mount Rushmore. I look forward to seeing BOTH of his jerseys be retired and celebrating this special day with Kobe and his family."