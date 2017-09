Ari Fleischer Sarah Huckabee Sanders She's Got it SOOOO Easy!!!

Former Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says his former job is a walk in the park ... which means Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci and Sarah Huckabee Sanders missed the memo.

We got W's former mouthpiece Wednesday in NYC, and he was all about bipartisan compromise ... especially when it comes to border control.

Ari, who's now a contributor to Fox News Channel, also talks about a pretty exclusive club -- former White House Press Secretaries -- and what they WON'T ever do.