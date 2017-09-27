Hugh Hefner Dead Celebs Remember Playboy Mogul

Hugh Hefner Dead, Celebrities Remember The Playboy Mogul

Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91 ... and celebrities are paying their respects to the Playboy mogul.

Hef was a force in Hollywood for years, hosting extravagant parties at the Playboy Mansion that saw both young and old Hollywood come together.

Celebs like Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian West, Mike Epps and Juicy J are remembering his legacy ... with many more sharing their stories.

Follow along as Hollywood remembers Hugh Hefner.

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner what an insane life he lived. pic.twitter.com/68CeeqbCDA — Tyler Shields (@tylershields) September 28, 2017

Trailblazer. Icon. An American institution! Rest in that big grotto in the sky, Hugh Hefner! pic.twitter.com/9rKnQERPgw — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner, who lived a full, compassionate & amazing life, has passed. This has to be hard on,,,maybe not the perfect words,,,many.#RIPHef — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 28, 2017

Wow...just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner the legend of all legends 🐰

— I Love Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) September 28, 2017