Nigel Lythgoe Props to Katy, Luke and Lionel Shades Simon Cowell

Nigel Lythgoe Gives Props to Katy Perry, Throws Shade on Simon Cowell

EXCLUSIVE

Nigel Lythgoe clearly has beef with Simon Cowell, because he went after him ... after Simon went after the "American Idol" reboot.

We got the longtime EP of the OG "Idol" Friday on his way to E Baldi in Bev Hills, and he thinks the new judge's panel -- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- is rock solid.

It seems Nigel's heard the promo for our new show, "OBJECTified" Sunday night on FNC, where Simon scoffs at singers judging singers and then targets Katy Perry.

Check out Nigel's review of Simon ... clearly not a fan.