Jhene Aiko, Big Sean's Girlfriend, Divorce Final

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean's girlfriend, is now officially available ... because we've learned her divorce is final.

Jhene was married to rap producer Dot Da Genius, but their relationship hit the skids last year when she hooked up with Big Sean. You'll recall, they didn't exactly hide it ... they made out in front of an Anaheim Concert crowd.

He bashed her bad, but in the end it wasn't really a messy divorce, because they were only married for 11 months. No kids. No spousal support.

According to the docs, they reached a financial settlement.