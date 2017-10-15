Harvey Weinstein Ouster From Academy Fake Outrage?

Harvey Weinstein's Ouster from Academy, Fake Outrage?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed its outrage by kicking Harvey Weinstein out of the org, but the question ... is this honest indignation or PR?

Bill Cosby is still a member in good standing, and the Academy has been silent as a church mouse for more than a year after more than 60 women have accused him of rape, date rape, sexual assault and child sexual abuse.

Ditto Roman Polanski, who raped a 13-year-old in 1977. In fact, the Academy bestowed on him Best Director in 2003 for "The Pianist," and the likes of Meryl Streep gave him a standing ovation.

In expelling Weinstein, the Academy said it wanted to "send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

The question ... did they know about Weinstein's antics for years, and were they complicit?

Check out some of the evidence ...

COURTNEY LOVE, 2005, PUBLICLY WARNS ACTRESSES, STAY AWAY FROM WEINSTEIN

ANGIE EVERHARDT, 10 YEARS AGO SHE SAYS WEINSTEIN ASSAULTED HER ON A BOAT DURING A FILM FESTIVAL. SHE TOLD EVERYONE ON BOARD AND THEY LAUGHED IT OFF.

WEINSTEIN'S ANTICS WERE SUCH COMMON KNOWLEDGE, BACK IN 2012 "30 ROCK" JOKED ABOUT IT.

AND SETH MCFARLANE TOOK A SHOT AT WEINSTEIN DURING THE 2013 OSCAR NOMS.

So when the Academy talks about "complicity" ... are they talking about others, or themselves?