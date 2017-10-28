Linkin Park Chester Bennington Tribute ... With Linkin Park

Chester Bennington Tribute at Hollywood Bowl with Linkin Park

Chester Bennington was remembered in a big, emotional way Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl.

Linkin Park performed for the first time since July, when Chester committed suicide. Mike Shinoda performed "Looking for an Answer" and it was gut-wrenching.

Other artists and groups, including Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonathan Davis, Zedd and members of No Doubt and System of a Down.

All performers donated their fees to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund ... a charity established in Chester's honor.