MLB's Bruce Maxwell Arrested For Aggravated Assault Allegedly Pulled Gun On Woman

MLB's Bruce Maxwell Arrested For Aggravated Assault, Allegedly Pointed Gun At Woman

EXCLUSIVE

Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after cops say he pulled a gun on a woman ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Scottsdale PD tells us Maxwell, 26, was arrested Saturday at 6:08 PM at his Scottsdale, AZ home. Cops say the alleged victim was a female food delivery driver who told them Maxwell pointed a gun at her.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

SPD says Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Cops say he is in custody and awaiting his initial appearance in front of a judge.

Earlier this week, Maxwell -- the only MLB player to kneel for the anthem -- told us he was recently denied service at an Alabama restaurant by a waiter who disagreed with the protest.

Story developing ...