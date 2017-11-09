Jeff Gordon Praises Bubba Wallace, Black NASCAR Driver Is 'Important, Positive'

EXCLUSIVE
Jeff Gordon says Bubba Wallace isn't just important to NASCAR for being the first Black full-time driver at the top level in 46 years ... he's also a LEGIT bad ass behind the wheel.
Wallace will drive the legendary No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports next season -- a tremendous honor ... since that's Petty's car.
Gordon says it's important to acknowledge the historical significance of having a black driver in the full-time circuit -- but says the real focus should be on what he can do on the track.
Jeff also explains why he thinks there aren't more black drivers in the sport -- and how Wallace can help change that moving forward.
