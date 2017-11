John Krasinski Good Genes or Good Docs?

John Krasinski -- Good Genes or Good Docs?

John Krasinski's good looks deserve a Dundie!

Here's a 25-year-old version of "The Office" star looking baby-faced at an event back in 2004 (left) and 13 years later ... the now 38-year-old father of 2 is seen showing off his rougher side in New York City earlier this month (right).

"License to Wed."

The question is...