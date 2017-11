Cardi B Offset's a Partner in Wedding Planning

Cardi B Says Offset's a Partner in Wedding Planning

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B says her wedding will not be a competition to outdo Gucci Mane's.

We got the rapper at LAX Saturday afternoon and she had a lot to say ... for starters, she's not being heavy handed when it comes to planning her wedding to Offset. She says he has an equal voice.

And we asked her about Offset having a 7-year-old love child. Cardi didn't like the implication, and said Offset embraces all of his children ... end of story.