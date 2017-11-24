Senator Al Franken Tells His Victims He's Just a Big Hugger

Senator Al Franken Tells Victims ... Sorry, I'm Just a Big Hugger

Senator Al Franken is clearly trying to save his job, but his answer to the various women who have accused him of sexual assault/harassment is sketchy ... he says he just likes to hug a lot.

Franken issued a statement on Thanksgiving Day, saying, “I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many."

He goes on ...“Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that. I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations."

Franken did not address the photo of him appearing to grab a sleeping Leeann Tweeden's breasts.

He did say he feels terrible about his misdeeds and ends with this ...“And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”