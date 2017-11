Black Friday Fight Erupts at Alabama Shopping Mall

Black Friday is living up to its reputation as the most dangerous shopping day of the year.

Check out this video, shot at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama where shoppers are fighting for bargains.

Police showed up to stop the fighting. You see an officer holding a woman back who is out of control. You see another shopper being held down by security.

To be technical, the incident went down at 11:20 PM Thanksgiving Day.

No arrests were made.