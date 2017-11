Donald Trump I'm Teed Off Again ... This Time with Tiger!!!

Donald Trump Plays Golf with Tiger Woods

Donald Trump took a break Friday and went from his vacation home at Mar-a-Lago to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida to play a few rounds with none other than Tiger Woods.

Trump and Woods were joined by Dustin Johnson, the number 1 ranked golfer in the world.

Trump and Tiger have history ... they've golfed together in the past. The last time they hit the links was just before last XMAS.

BTW ... Tiger is bipartisan on the green ... he's also golfed with Obama.