'The Royals' Star William Moseley Worries About Show's Fate After Sexual Harassment Scandal

'Royals' Star William Moseley I'm Worried About My Show ... After EP Suspended for Sexual Harassment

William Moseley lost his wallet Saturday ... and he's worried about losing his show, "The Royals."

We got William at LAX where he was on the hunt for his wallet .. seems he left it on the plane.

The actor is reeling from allegations the show's creator and executive producer Mark Schwahn sexually harassed a number of female cast and crew members, including Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Alexandra Park.

Schwahn has been suspended as the production company investigates. The show is wrapped for season 4 and there's been no word if there will be a season 5.

William is angry that someone would abuse their power and trust, and he's concerned the show he loves might now be in jeopardy.