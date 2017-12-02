Tyga Burglary at L.A. Clothing Store

Tyga's Last Kings Clothing Store Broken Into, Cops Investigating Burglary

EXCLUSIVE

Tyga's clothing brand shop got busted into, and cops are investigating ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... someone broke into the rapper's Last Kings flagship store in L.A. either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. We're told it was a forced entry and various clothing items were jacked.

An employee showed up to open the store Saturday, discovered the burglary and alerted police.

Cops say as of now ... there are no suspects and the value of what's been stolen is unclear.