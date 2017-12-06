L.A. Wildfires Burning Steps Away from Getty Center ... Billions in Art in Danger

L.A. Wildfires Burn Dangerously Close to Famed Getty Center Museum

Breaking News

A raging wildfire in L.A. is creeping dangerously close to famous homes and BILLIONS of dollars worth of art housed at the famous Getty Center Museum.

The hillside fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning is just on the other side of the 405 Freeway from the Getty Center. If the fire jumps the freeway it could be a massive financial disaster.

The museum houses countless treasured artworks ... including the $65 million dollar "Spring" by Manet, purchased in 2014.

It is also -- due to the art, the locations and the building itself -- the most valuable piece of real estate in L.A. County ... by FAR.

Authorities are already evacuating nearby Mandeville Canyon, home to tons of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harrison Ford.