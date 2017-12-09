Drake Hops on Stage with Lil Wayne And OBJ's in the House!!!

Drake Jumps on Stage with Lil Wayne at Club, OBJ in the House

EXCLUSIVE

Drake couldn't resist joining his boy, Lil Wayne, on stage at da club ... and the crowd loved it -- including Odell Beckham Jr.!!!

Lil Wayne was performing at the Bootsy Bellows pop-up at E11EVEN Miami Friday night for a Young Money/OVO show during Art Basel ... when Drake hopped up impromptu to bring some extra "Energy."

OBJ was spotted in the audience bobbing his head and sipping on something ... looking like he's recovering nicely from his ankle injury. Unclear if he was rocking his custom walking boot.

Then Weezy -- and his dope shoes -- revved up the crowd some more.

Art Basel looks fun as hell.